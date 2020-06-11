Rafters to Start 2020 Season on July 1st

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will be one of six teams in the Northwoods League to start the 2020 season on July 1st. The "pod" will consist of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The season for this "pod" will last until August 20th, and will be capped with a two-day, pod playoff series.

Working in consultation with state and local officials, the six teams have each developed a plan for safe operation in their respective locations, and the teams look forward to welcoming fans and players back for a much-anticipated season of Northwoods League baseball. The Rafters will release the 'Witter Field Safety Guidelines' for the 2020 season next week. This will include guidelines such as the stadium capacity, sanitizing practices, and much more.

"Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. "This next phase represents tremendous effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time."

With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening later in July, this "pod" could expand before the season's end. Details regarding the Rafters' initial schedule of games will be released soon.

For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com or call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400. The Rafters front office at Witter Field is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

