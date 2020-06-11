Woodchucks Announce Baseball's Return on July 1st

Wausau, WI - We are excited to announce that Wisconsin Woodchucks baseball will return to Wausau with a modified season starting July 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks will play in a "pod" to ensure fans within the community can comfortably return to the ballparks. The Woodchucks "pod" will be comprised of the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks. With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening in later July, this "pod" could expand before the season's end. The initial, revised game schedule will be released soon.

The previous four months have been a difficult time for Wausau and Central Wisconsin. We are excited to return to a more normal life that includes baseball. The experience at Athletic Park will be different, but still fun, as we have implemented many of the cleaning, social distancing and testing guidelines from the CDC and Marathon County Health Department. As you will see in our re-opening, readiness and emergency response plans, Fan, Employee, Player, Coach and Umpire safety will be our main priorities as we reopen.

To ensure the health and safety of our Fans, Employees, Players, Coaches and Umpires we have put together the Woodchucks Play Ball Plan. We would like to thank the City of Wausau, Wausau and Marathon County Parks Department, Marathon County Health Department, Aspirus Health Care and the City of Wausau Police Department for their input and support in developing the reopening plan.

This plan outlines the policies and procedures that we have put in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience at Athletic Park that minimizes the risk of exposure upon reopening for the team personnel, staff, and fans. Please see the Woodchucks Play Ball Plan in PDF form (attached below) for a full review of our new policies and procedures.

If you have already purchased tickets for 2020 Woodchucks home games, a ticket representative will reach out to you to work with a solution to reschedule or reformat your tickets. If you have any questions, please contact your ticket representative, or call the Woodchucks Front Office at 715.845.5055.

Limited tickets will on go sale for all 2020 home games soon. Once tickets go on sale, you may purchase tickets online for socially distanced General Admission seating or by calling the Woodchucks office at 715.845.5055. Grandstand reserved seats are only available for purchase by calling into the Woodchucks office. We will not be offering any walk-up ticket sales and all tickets must be purchased in advance, either over the phone or online.

Thank you for your patience and support. The Wisconsin Woodchucks look forward to providing safe and fun entertainment for all of Central Wisconsin once again.

