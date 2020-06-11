Six Northwoods League Teams Will Begin Play July 1st in a Regional "Wisconsin-Illinois Pod"

Rochester, Minn. - Another "pod" of Northwoods League teams comprised of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks will return for play this summer starting July 1st. The season for this pod will last until August 20th, and will be capped with a two-day, pod playoff series. Working in consultation with state and local officials, the six teams have each developed a plan for safe operation in their respective locations, and the teams look forward to welcoming fans and players back for a much-anticipated season of Northwoods League baseball.

"Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. "This next phase represents tremendous effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time."

With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening later in July, this "pod" could expand before the season's end. Details regarding each team's initial schedule of games will be released soon, and additional details can be found at the Northwoods League website at www.northwoodsleague.com.

The Northwoods League offers a one-of-a-kind feature in Summer Collegiate Baseball by providing a 4-camera HD video operation in all of its ballparks to capture all the on-field action. Fans everywhere wishing to get a head start on exciting Northwoods League action can take advantage of a free 3-day trial of the video streaming service June 15-17 that will show North Dakota "pod" games played in the Bismarck Larks' "nest" - Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Games are viewable on PC or on mobile devices, tablets, and select smart TV services.

