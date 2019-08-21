2019-20 Stars Promotional Schedule Announced

August 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the full promotional night and giveaway schedule for the upcoming season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Stars fans can plan for a wide array of promotions this year with 17 giveaway items, 10 theme nights, and 2 weekend specials.

Returning to the promotional schedule are Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Packs. Every Friday through Sunday this season, fans can purchase a four-pack, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, and four soft drinks starting at $17 per person. Texas Lottery Lucky Row Nights also return to the lineup, offering free scratch tickets to a lucky row of fans every Saturday night as well as other select games throughout the season. Every Friday night, $2 domestic draft beers are available for purchase.

The season-long promotions total 30 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Pack Nights, 19 Texas Lottery Lucky Row Nights, eight H-E-B Nights, and four Winning Wednesdays.

A full list of the Stars' promotions, theme nights, giveaways, and ticket specials is available online at TexasStars.com/promos. Individual tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Highlights among the Stars' promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season include some returning favorites in addition to new and exciting nights like Travis Morin Night and Winter Wonderland.

Opening Weekend, presented by ABC Home and Commercial Services, will kick-off the season on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. Friday night, fans can pick up a magnet schedule and Saturday will feature a silicone phone wallet giveaway. The first weekend of the season also features back-to-back Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Pack Nights.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Stars will raise their first number into the rafters at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Travis Morin Night presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union will feature a #23 jersey retirement ceremony and the Stars will wear custom warm-up jerseys to honor Morin's lasting legacy with the organization. Fans will be able to take home a Travis Morin mini-banner commemorating the night. The 10-year Stars forward retired on July 31, 2019, as the franchise leader with 686 games played, 175 goals, 385 assists, and 560 points in the regular season. He has joined the front office as Director of Business Development.

The Stars are bringing the North Pole down to Texas on Saturday, Dec. 14 for Winter Wonderland presented by University Federal Credit Union. Fans can get into the holiday spirit this year with an interactive wintery display. The Stars will have Santa available for photos, live reindeer, and a place for fans to play in the snow. Grab a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Pack to the game and arrive early to get a Texas Stars ornament presented by University Federal Credit Union to decorate your home around the holidays.

The annual Military Appreciation Nights, honoring all veterans and active-duty personnel, first occurs on Saturday, Nov. 9 and is presented by Re-Bath of Austin. The Stars will wear camouflage jerseys on the ice and the night also features a camouflage boonie hat giveaway presented by Re-Bath of Austin. The Stars spring-weekend salute to the Military will span Friday, Mar. 20 through Saturday, Mar. 21. Fans arriving early for Saturday night's game in March will receive a car coaster.

The Stars are joining the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign on Saturday, Nov. 23 against the Rockford IceHogs. Texas will also be returning the annual Pink in the Rink weekend on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 when they face off against the Iowa Wild. Fans can receive a team fanny pack on Saturday night.

The Stars are asking fans to lend a hand during the holiday season on the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by H-E-B on Saturday, Nov. 30. All new stuffed animals thrown onto the ice after the Stars score their first goal will be donated to Operation Blue Santa, providing gifts to those in need during the holidays. Fans can also take advantage of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Packs and an oven mitt giveaway presented by H-E-B.

The AHL's back-to-back Mascot of the Year is throwing another birthday bash in 2019. Ringo's Birthday celebration is back for the second straight year on Saturday, Dec. 28. Early arriving fans can bring Ringo home with them in the form of a Ringo bobblehead giveaway.

On Friday, Jan. 24, take in all the magic of Wizardry Night. The annual night returns to Cedar Park for the third straight season including live owls, butterbeer and much more. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Packs and two-dollar beer specials are both available for the evening's festivities.

Some other nights that round out the season are the lunch box giveaway presented by Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority on Saturday, Jan. 11, Postgame Autograph Night on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a poster giveaway, Star Wars Night on Friday, Apr. 3, and Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, Apr. 10 where the Stars will hand out prizes to the fans throughout the game. Plus, bring your dog to H-E-B Center on Sunday, Apr. 5 for Pucks 'N Paws Night presented by Raising Cane's and give them the gift of a Stars L-E-D Dog Tag.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.