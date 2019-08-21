Roadrunners Sign Martin to One-Year Contract

August 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Jonathon Martin to a one-year AHL contract.

The 23-year-old Martin recorded a career-high 11 goals and 17 assists, totaling 28 points in 57 games with the San Jose Barracuda during the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound right-handed shot also added three goals in four games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

"Jonathon's experience, production and size make him a nice addition to our roster," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "We look forward to seeing him continue to grow after his best professional season yet."

Through three professional seasons, the native of Winnipeg, Manitoba has registered 17 goals and 27 assists, totaling 44 points in 144 games, along with 164 penalty minutes.

The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

Roadrunners Pick Your Own Plan

Your Roadrunners membership, your way. Select 11 games of your choice and be in attendance for Opening Night on October 18 for as low as $174.

Roadrunners Group Promotions

Want to celebrate a night out with the Roadrunners? Get your group together, select from six of the Roadrunners announced guaranteed dates for the upcoming campaign and place your deposit today!

Roadrunners Face-Off Packs

Whether you a Roadrunners fan into golfing, hiking or just lounging by the pool, the one thing they all have in common, an option for you in the new Face-off Packs! Including four vouchers to Opening Weekend, three unique packages are on sale now starting at just $97.50. Explore all today by calling 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.