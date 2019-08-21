Sens Re-Sign Beauchemin

August 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have re-signed forward Francois Beauchemin to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Beauchemin played 40 games for Belleville last season scoring four times and adding two assists. He also appeared in 27 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast where he had 16 points (seven goals).

The 23-year-old has played in 71 career AHL games between Springfield and Belleville contributing 15 points (nine goals) in the process.

