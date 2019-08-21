Heat Sign Four Players to AHL/ECHL Contracts

August 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today that they have signed four players to one-year, two-way contracts between the American Hockey League and ECHL for the 2019-20 season: defensemen, Terrance Amorosa and Zach Osburn, as well as forwards Matthew Gaudreau and Mitch Hults.

Amorosa, a native of Kirkland, Quebec, recently finished his first professional season, skating in 12 games for the Tulsa Oilers, recording six points on defense. Prior to the ECHL, Amorosa played four years at Clarkson University in the NCAA recording 64 points and a +45 rating in 115 games, including a career-best 27 points his senior season. The 24-year-old was drafted 132nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 5th round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Gaudreau, a native of Carneys Point Township, New Jersey, just finished his second season of professional hockey, skating with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL and the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. The right winger has one goal and four assists in 17 career AHL games and 60 points in 88 ECHL games. The 24-year-old graduated from Boston College in 2017 after registering 35 points his senior season.

Hults, a native of Madison, Wisconsin, just finished his second professional season, splitting time between the AHL and ECHL. The 24-year-old played in 40 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears last season as well as 11 AHL games, including nine with the Syracuse Crunch. In 2017-18, Hults skated in 53 games for the San Diego Gulls, recording a career-high 10 goals and 24 points. Prior to making his professional debut with the San Diego Gulls, Hults played two years in the NCAA for Lake Superior State University, registering 34 points in just 36 games during his final collegiate season.

Osburn, a native of Plymouth, Michigan, just graduated from Michigan State this spring, skating in 141 games over four seasons in the NCAA with the Spartans. The right-shot blueliner recorded 54 points, including 11 in his senior season to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention. The 22-year-old skated in one game for the Milwaukee Admirals last March, recording an assist and a +2 rating in his professional debut.

