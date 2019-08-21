Condors Promotional Schedule Features Fun for Everyone

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors, leaders in all things entertainment, have unveiled their 2019-20 promotional schedule which features fun for everyone. It all begins with Opening Night, Friday, Oct. 4, when the team will raise a Pacific Division Champions banner to the rafters. Opening Night is the first of eight $2 Beer and $1 Hot Dog Nights, which will be a staple of every Friday home game. Click here to check out all of the fun and exciting things happening in Condorstown this season.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 4 - Pacific Division Champions Banner Raising / $2 Beer & $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Futboleros & $5 Frenzy - Condors Scarves / pre-game player red carpet

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Country & Western Night

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Stranger Things Fright Night & Grocery Tote Bag Giveaway""

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 8 - $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Patriotic Night / $5 Frenzy - Patriotic Caps & Specialty Jersey Auction

Thursday, Nov. 21 @ 10:30 a.m. - Field Trip Day

Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. - $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Teddy Bear Toss

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 13 - $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs / Friday the 13th Nightmare before Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Mystery Youth Jersey Giveaway^

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Fortnite Night / $5 Frenzy - Attitude Socks

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. - Y2Kondors New Year's Eve Bash / $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Pet Leash Giveaway & Pet Appreciation Night*

Tuesday, Jan. 14 - $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

Friday, Jan. 17 - $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs / Cooper Marody Bobblehead Giveaway*^

Saturday, Jan. 18 - Girls Rock Night

Wednesday, Jan. 22 - $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

Friday, Jan. 31 - $2 Beers and $1 Hot Dogs / Youth Jersey Giveaway^

FEBRUARY

Wednesday, Feb. 5 - $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

Friday, Feb. 7 - $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs / Bakersfield Fog Throwback Jersey Auction & $5 Frenzy - Fanny Packs

Saturday, Feb. 15 - Pirates & Princesses Night

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. - Undie Sunday

Friday, Feb. 21 - $2 Beer & $1 Hot Dogs / Faith & Family Night

Saturday, Feb. 22 - Wizard Night / $5 Frenzy - Wizard Wands

MARCH

Sunday, March 1 at 5 p.m. - Post-Game Skate with the Team

Saturday, March 7 - Star Wars Night / Specialty Jersey Auction & Light Saber Giveaway^

Saturday, March 21 - First Responders / Superhero Night with Thor & Captain Marvel

Wednesday, March 25 - $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

Saturday, March 28 - Blackout Cancer / Specialty Jersey Auction & $5 Frenzy - Stainless Steel Water Bottles

APRIL

Wednesday, April 8 - $5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas

Friday, April 10 - $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs / $5 Frenzy - Condors Beach Towels

Saturday, April 11 - Fan Appreciation Night / Metal Straw Giveaway* & Mystery Envelopes of Fun with the chance to win two tickets to every event at Rabobank Arena for a year

$2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs Nights - $2 beers served through the end of the first intermission

$5 Frenzy Nights - fans may purchase up to two items per game ticket ^ - first 2,000 children 12 and under receive item

* - first 2,000 fans 16 and older receive item

""- first 2,000 fans 5 and older receive item

*^- first 2,000 children 12 and under OR one per household receive item

