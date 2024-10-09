2 More Sleeps Until Game Day
October 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
We could not be more excited to begin a new legacy at the Sullivan Arena, and we hope you can all join.
We begin the journey this Friday against the Kenai River Brown Bears with a 7:00pm puck drop.
The Anchorage Wolverines have secured themselves a 4-2-1-0 record on the season.
Kenai River has seen a positive start on their season, currently holding a record of 7-3-0-0.
While Kenai may have the favoring record going into this game, they fell 5-1 to the Chippewa Steel, who Anchorage shutout 6-0 last Saturday.
Anchorage also holds the winning record between the two teams, last season, Anchorage won 10 of 12 games, and has an all time record of 26-5-3-2 against Kenai River.
To celebrate our first game in the Sullivan Arena, commemorative rally towels will be handed out during the game.
We hope all of Wolverines Nation will wave them in the air throughout the game!
