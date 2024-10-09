Hat Tricks Disallowed Late Comeback Versus New Jersey

October 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks put up a five-goal effort, featuring three points from forward Luke Golisano. However, Danbury fell short in their 9-5 loss against their East Division rival, the New Jersey Titans.

Danbury got off to a great start in the opening frame. As Hat Tricks forward David Utkin assisted fellow forward Niko Tournas on his fourth goal of the season, 4:51 into the period. 2:19 later, Hat Tricks forward, Luke Golisano grabbed his first point of the season in the form of a goal to put Danbury up 2-0. However, Titans forward Jack Hillier would put New Jersey on the board with 52 seconds remaining in the period to head into intermission with a score of 2-1. New Jersey took control of the second frame, scoring four unanswered. Titans forward Ryan Novo struck first, followed by Ryan Friedman grabbing two goals back-to-back, ending the period with forward James Schneid scoring their fifth goal of the contest. Hat Tricks forward Ben Dempster opened the scoring the final frame to make it 5-3 deficit for Danbury. New Jersey would grab two more goals to extend their lead, which was broken up by Luke Golisano grabbing his second goal of the year to make it 7-4 in favor of New Jersey. Danbury forward, Gates Omicioli would grab one more goal for the Hat Tricks to make it 7-5. Yet, New Jersey would seal the deal on an empty net goal and a last minute goal from Titans defenseman Odin Ford.

The Hat Tricks are back at home for their final two games of the five-game homestand. As they take on the Northeast Generals on Friday, October 11. Puck drop is set for 7:30, you can buy your tickets at the door or livestream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

