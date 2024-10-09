Hat Tricks Player Spotlight: Andrew Horn

October 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are recognizing defenseman Andrew Horn for our October feature. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we sat down with Horn to talk about his playing time with the Puerto Rico U20 National Team, which won the LATAM Cup in 2022. The Chicago native told us his brother was a role model for him, noting that he used to watch him play growing up and that he wanted to follow in his footsteps. Horn also mentioned how the Chicago Blackhawks dynasty was cool for him to watch in his youth.

When asked about how he made the Puerto Rican ice hockey team, it was credited to his mother who saw an ad online about the team. She then reached out to the organization and helped land Andrew a tryout, which led to him making the team. In the LATAM Cup series, Puerto Rico went 5-0, with Horn collecting 13 goals and six assists, leading the team with 19 total points in five games. Horn was also drafted by the Tri-City Stars in the 2023 USHL Futures draft, which led to his commitment to Princeton University (ECAC Hockey), to play and further his academic career. When asked about being a Hispanic hockey player, Horn stated, "It's about the people. .. showing that anyone can do it. You just [have to] work hard and I want to be a role model for Hispanic hockey players."

You can catch Horn and the Hat Tricks back in action this weekend as Danbury faces off against the Northeast Generals to wrap up their five-game homestand. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at the Danbury Ice Arena. You can buy tickets at the door or livestream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game-day updates, interviews, and more.

