Series Preview: Maryland Heads up to Rochester for First Road Series

October 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears are on fire to start the season, especially against teams in the East Division. So far this season, Maryland is 5-1-0 against the East Division teams, outscoring them 17-9 in the six contests. Now the Maryland Black Bears, who are 7-2-0 and first in the East Division, will face its next test of the season, an East Division opponent on the road. This weekend the Black Bears will take on the Rochester Jr. Americans, who are 4-1-4 this season and third in the division.

Maryland is riding high after its last home series against the Philadelphia Rebels, who came to Piney Orchard Ice Arena tied with the Northeast Generals for the highest-scoring offense in the East Division with 27 goals for. Friday night, however, told a different tale, as the Black Bears got special teams goals from defenseman Evan Sofikitis (shorthanded) and forward Luke Rubin (power play) along with 47 saves from goaltender Benji Motew for a 2-0 win. This was Motew's second consecutive shutout at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. On night two, Maryland capped off its weekend set against Philadelphia in a big way, routing the Rebels with a 6-1 win. This win was highlighted by forward and captain Tyler Stern putting on a big four-point performance with a goal and three assists. The Black Bears also got goals from forward Luke Rubin, Riley Fast, Isac Nielsen, and Kareem El-Bashir, as well as a goal from defenseman Aiden Lawson, his first as a Black Bear. Goaltender Ryan Denes made 29 saves in his Maryland debut as he recorded his first win with the team.

Last season, Maryland recorded a 6-1-1 record against Rochester in its debut season in a series that features some of the season's closest head-to-head games. Of the eight total games, six were decided by a goal. And of those six games, three of them required overtime or a shootout. The other two games not decided by one goal were decided by two goals. The Black Bears narrowly outscored the Jr. Americans 28-24 in the season series.

Rochester had a strong debut season, going 34-28-8 and finishing third in the East Division. In the playoffs, they defeated the sixth-seed Northeast Generals in a two-game sweep in the play-in round before falling to the second-seed Maine Nordiques the next round, overcoming a 2-0 series deficit but falling in overtime in the decisive fifth game. Season two is off to a good start from a point standpoint, getting at least one point in eight of its first nine games. However, the Jr. Americans only have four wins with four overtime or shootout losses. Last weekend they split a series with the Danbury Hat Tricks, winning one game 3-2 and losing the other 4-3 in overtime. The team is led in scoring by forwards Hugo Branthsson and Calle Karlsson, who both have four goals and nine points.

It will be interesting to see how Rochester, whose 32 goals are tied with New Jersey for the second-most goals in the East Division, matches up against Maryland's defense. The Black Bears have only allowed 15 goals in its first nine games, the lowest goals-against total in the NAHL amongst teams who have played eight or more games. Last weekend, Philadelphia was able to put up 76 shots in two games but only put one in the back of the net. Maryland's goaltenders have played strong to start the year and Maryland's defensemen have done a great job of clearing lanes for the goaltenders to see the puck and make saves. If the Jr. Americans want to break through against this defense, they'll have to play strong in the slot area and cause some problems in front of the net. They'll also have to be ready for the Black Bears' offense which has been heating up, scoring 18 goals in its last five games, including three games of four or more goals.

Players To Watch

Hugo Branthsson (F, ROC): The co-leading scoring of the Jr. Americans is coming off an impressive weekend that saw him score three goals in two games. He has recorded at least one point in six of nine games he's played in this season.

Tyler Stern (F, MD): After being named the eighth captain in franchise history for Maryland, Stern led by example in the Black Bears' sweep of the Philadelphia Rebels. Along with playing well in all scenarios, whether it be even strength, shorthanded, or on the power play, Stern recorded a goal and four assists. He has played a big role in Maryland's successful start to the season.

The two teams will face off on Friday, October 11th, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, October 12t, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rochester Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

