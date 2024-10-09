Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Put up Five Goals in Rough Loss against New Jersey

October 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks put up a valiant effort in tonight's contest, yet the Titans offense proved to be too strong in the 9-5 final. However, a few players continued to shine in tonight's contest despite the result.

Hat Tricks Put Up Third Consecutive Multi-Goal Effort

Danbury had struggled with getting past the opposite netminder in their past four contests leading up to their homestand this past weekend. Yet with tonight's game, they have a 3.66 goals-per-game average through three games played at home in October. The top line adds five points to their total, making it 15 points from them in three straight games.

Danbury Struggled On Power Play

The Hat Tricks power play woes unfortunately continue, as Danbury went 0/2 on what could have been key goals to potentially dig themselves out of the hole New Jersey created. The top line also had difficulty getting past the Titans defense as they were able to kill off both penalties seemingly with ease.

Lineup Notes

Fourth-line center Luke Golisano, grabbed his first three points of the season in tonight's matchup. The young forward grabbed two goals and an assist in the Hat Tricks loss. Defenseman Anthony White got into his first fight of the 2024-25 season, giving some energy to his teammates prior to the third period.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks play their next game on Friday, October 11 against the Northeast Generals. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. You can buy your tickets at the door or livestream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

