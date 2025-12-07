12.6.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights
Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Baylee Desmit and Sophia Boman smashed two long-range shots in the first half and Paige Kenton netted a goal in her fourth-consecutive match as Sporting JAX won 3-0 against Tampa Bay Sun FC.
