12.6.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Baylee Desmit and Sophia Boman smashed two long-range shots in the first half and Paige Kenton netted a goal in her fourth-consecutive match as Sporting JAX won 3-0 against Tampa Bay Sun FC.







