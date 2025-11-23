11.22.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on November 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







Lexington SC set a new league record with 12 consecutive matches undefeated after drawing 1-1 against Tampa Bay Sun FC behind goals from Catherine Barry and Sabrina McNeill.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 22, 2025

