11.15.2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
A header from Sealey Strawn and a late strike from Rhea Moore gave Dallas Trinity FC a 2-0 win against Spokane Zephyr FC, ending Dallas' four-match losing streak.
