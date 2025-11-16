11.15.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC split points in a 1-1 draw after Sydny Nasello converted from the penalty spot and Madison McComasky jumped on a rebound for the stoppage-time equalizer.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 15, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale United Ties Tampa Bay Sun FC, 1-1 - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Earn Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- McComasky Rescues Point in Thrilling Florida Derby Draw - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Lexington Women Tie League Record For Longest Unbeaten Streak With 2-0 Over Brooklyn - Lexington Sporting Club
- League-Leading Lexington SC Beats Brooklyn FC Women 0-2 - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Lauderdale United FC Stories
- Fort Lauderdale United Ties Tampa Bay Sun FC, 1-1
- McComasky Rescues Point in Thrilling Florida Derby Draw
- Fort Lauderdale Returns Home for Florida Derby Showdown with Tampa Bay
- Fort Lauderdale United Falls on Road at DC Power FC
- Fort Lauderdale Ready for Midweek Road Duel against DC Power FC