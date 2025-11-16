11.15.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC split points in a 1-1 draw after Sydny Nasello converted from the penalty spot and Madison McComasky jumped on a rebound for the stoppage-time equalizer.







