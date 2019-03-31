10 More Goals in the Books

Danville, IL - The Carolina Thunderbirds put up a 10-spot for the second straight night this time against the Danville Dashers winning 10-2 at the David S Palmer Arena.

Carolina's goal scoring came in spurts in the first period with the first two goals coming within 1:27 of each other. Josh Pietrantonio and Petr Panacek would be the scorers both set up by pretty offensive zone passing.

Then the fastest two goals the Thunderbirds have had all season long. Panacek would have his second of the night after a great goal line pass found him all alone in the slot to beat Matt Arnold to the blocker side. Then off the faceoff, Jiri Pestuka turned over the defense at the Danville line and wired one top shelf for a goal seven seconds after Panacek's second.

That would be all the scoring in the first period but Carolina would not cool down taking a 5-0 lead through Ray Boudiette 1:33 into the second.

With an avalanche on the way, the Dashers stopped the bleeding for a moment with Sam Turner getting his first goal in his first game this season. The goal was set up nicely on a pass by Daniel Martin who deked around a defender to get the space needed.

A brief moment of levity would be undone 1:38 later as Jiri Pestuka potted his second of the night. After Matt Arnold made an unreal save diving to his left he coughed up the rebound back to Pestuka who backhanded it into the upper half and scored to make it 6-1.

The period would end with one more goal Jiri Pargac potted in a rebound given up off the right pad of Arnold on a shot he did not see through traffic.

In the third period the Thunderbirds kept the pressure up and were rewarded with a goal on a seeing eye shot from Chase Fallis 1:49 into the period.

Danville would claw one back as Fred Hein wired a pretty shot that kissed off the right post and in. For Hein it's his 27th of the year.

Thunderbirds would round out the scoring with Jiri Pargac getting his second of the night on another rebound and then Josh Pietrantonio bookends the scoring getting the first and last goals of the game to finish off at 10-2.

Frankie McClendon got the win moving his record to 9-0 on the year with 42 saves of 44 shots. Matt Arnold took the loss he stopped 42 of 52.

The Thunderbirds now look ahead to the final weekend of the regular season with a home-and-home against the Danville Dashers. Tickets are running low for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Day brought to you by WTOB. First 1,500 fans in attendance get a free team poster.

Three Stars of the Game

Jiri Pargac

Petr Panacek

Jiri Pestuka

