Prowlers' Surge from 6 Goal Deficit Falls Short

March 31, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Tyler Gjurich scored back to back goals in the third period completing his hat trick and keeping Port Huron's comeback at bay to win 9-7.

Watertown opened up the game scoring 4 unanswered goals in the first period. Lane King found the net twice while Tyler Gjurich and Yianni Liarakos also scored in the first twenty minutes. Alex Johnson finally got the Prowlers on the board with the Prowlers first goal with 4 minutes remaining, but the Prowlers gave it right back 33 seconds later when Cameron Dimmit put Watertown's lead back up to four. Wolves had a 5-1 lead going into intermission.

George Holt opened the scoring four minutes into the second period. Less than a minute later Tyler Prendergast extended Watertown's lead 7-1. Port Huron finally woke up offensively as they rip off three straight goals from Matt Robertson, Matias Kasek and Tom Kilgore. Port Huron facing a six-goal deficit cut the gap to three and went into the locker room down 7-4.

Jonathon Juliano found his first goal of the night 1:54 into the third period to get Port Huron within two goals. Watertown went the whole game without a penalty until an Aleh Shypitsyn tripping call allowed Dalton Jay to cash in on the power play and before anyone knew it, we had a 7-6 hockey game. Tyler Gjurich would then take over as his back-to-back goals in the third period put the Prowler comeback just out of reach securing a 9-7 victory, and all but locking up the number three seed in the FHL Playoffs.

These two teams play again Saturday April 6th in Watertown for the final game of the regular season.

