Turner, Hein Score as Dashers Full to Thunderbirds

March 31, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Danville Dashers fell at home to a Carolina Thunderbirds team that looks primed for post-season play, after putting up double-digits for their second straight game. The Dashers were far and behind in this contest from the beginning on home soil, and fell by a final score of 10-2.

The Thunderbirds scored four times within the first ten minutes of the game, with the first goal coming from Josh Pietrantonio with just six minutes off the clock. Petr Panacek scored the next two goals, finding himself on a breakaway both times, with seven and ten minutes off the clock respectively.

The fourth goal of the first came on even strength just seven seconds after Panacek's second goal as Jrir Pestuka, who had already assisted on two prior goals, found twine unassisted.

Ray Boudiette was the next goal scorer, one minute into the second period, before the Dashers finally got on the board behind a goal from newly-acquired Sam Turner, his first as a Dasher in his first game.

The morale boost didn't last long as Jiri Pestuka got his second of the night, on tic-tac assists from Jay Croop and Michael Bunn. The other Jiri on the team, Jiri Pargac, found the back of the net for his first of the night nine minutes later, as the period was winding down. That brought the score to 7-1 in favor of the visiting Thunderbirds.

It wasn't long after the start of the third period when Chase Fallis found the back of the net on assists from Jiri Pargac and Taylor Love, to bring the score to 8-1.

Fred Hein drew blood next for the Dashers on a slapshot that beat Carolina goaltender Frankie McClendon, who won his ninth game of the season in the start Sunday night, and pulled Danville back to 8-2. Hein continued a recent hot streak, and had several offensive opportunities that served as a bright spot on the otherwise mostly-dark day for the Dashers.

The final two goals of the game came from Jiri Pargac and Josh Pietrantonio, with fifteen and seventeen minutes gone in the game's final period, to bring the game to the final score of 10-2.

Carolina looked to be in peak form once again headed towards the final weekend of regular season games, and the Dashers will look to rebound from a weekend sweep in the upcoming weekend against the same Carolina team on Friday night in Danville, their last home game of the season.

