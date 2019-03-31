Carolina puts up a big number against Port Huron Saturday

Port Huron, MI - The Carolina Thunderbirds registered double digits goals in a game for the first time in franchise history en route to a dominating effort. Carolina wins 11-2 over Port Huron on Saturday night.

Five goals in each of the first two periods gave Carolina the double digits before the third period even started.

If the hockey game was a car race, the Thunderbirds floored it off the starting line with three goals in a 2:04 span and all before the six minute mark of the first period. Petr Panacek (3:24), Michael Bunn (4:42) and Josh Pietrantonio (5:28) all scored to give Carolina a dream start after coming off of an overtime loss the night before.

Where one team is dreaming the other is in the midst of a nightmare, and Port Huron's nightmare continued with a goal from Stan Vlasov on the power play at 9:43. A 4-0 lead all before the first media timeout and the Pietrantonio and Vlasov goals flicked off of the glove of Cody Karpinski and in to the net. Unfortunately for the Prowlers the Thunderbirds onslaught in the period wasn't over as with 0.3 seconds left in the frame Jiri Pargac banked the puck in off of Karpinski from behind the net.

After one 5-0 Carolina.

And they weren't done there. 7:38 into the second Chase Fallis was set up on a beautiful two-on-one with Panacek and made it a half dozen. For those wondering if Karpinski was ever pulled in this game he was not as he was backed up by emergency backup Jordan Neamonitis on this night.

1:16 after Fallis' goal, Pietrantonio got his second of the night after Karpinski made a save and the puck leaked through him took a trip along the goal line and took a mild right turn just over the goal line before the Prowlers defense could find it. 7-0 Thunderbirds.

Another spurt of goals this time two in 1:28. Bunn picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone skated it hard to the right wing and blew one by Karpinski for his second of the night. The backend of the goal spurt saw Ray Boudiette bear down on a two-on-one and with Pietrantonio vying for the hat trick to his left Boudiette waited til the last second with his captain as a decoy before roofing it past Karpinski. 9-0 Birds

Port Huron would finally get themselves on the board after a rash of penalties opened up the ice to 3-on-3 and Matt Robertson took a centering feed from Bryan Parsons for the easy tap-in goal.

Not one to let their nine goal lead vanish so easily, the Thunderbirds responded with Chase Fallis slamming in a power play goal with 36 seconds left in the period. 10-1 Carolina at the second break.

The third period saw both teams take the foot off the gas pedal a bit and play a more controlled period. Port Huron got the first goal of the final frame when Jonathon Juliano tapped one home after Christian Pavlas coughed up a rebound that got him up high.

The nine-goal lead would return though as Chase Fallis netted another power play tally for the hat trick. For Fallis it is his second hat trick of his pro career and the 10th hat trick in Thunderbirds history.

Christian Pavlas with this win set the FHL all-time record for wins in a season with 29. He stopped 31 of 33 shots to get the record. Cody Karpinski stopped 42 of 53 shots in the loss.

Carolina now hits the road to Danville for the first of three against the Dashers over the next seven days to close out the season. The same two teams meet for a home-and-home next weekend to close out 2018-19.

Three Stars of the Game

Chase Fallis

Josh Pietrantonio

Jiri Pargac

