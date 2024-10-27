10.27.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Marley Canales' first goal of the season was the game-winner in Spokane Zephyr FC's 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC, earning the Zephyr their first win in over a month and handing Tampa its second loss in five days.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.