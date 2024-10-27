10.27.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Marley Canales' first goal of the season was the game-winner in Spokane Zephyr FC's 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC, earning the Zephyr their first win in over a month and handing Tampa its second loss in five days.
