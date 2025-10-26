10.25.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Two sublime free kicks from Eduardo Blancas were not enough to book AV ALTA FC's place in the postseason as goals from Masashi Wada and Nathan Messer earned Portland Hearts of Pine a 2-2 draw at Fitzpatrick Stadium, a result that ensures the hosts begin the playoffs on the road.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.