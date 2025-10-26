10.25.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC claimed the 2025 USL League One Players' Shield with a 1-0 win against Greenville Triumph SC thanks to Babacar Diene's goal in the 71st minute at Covenant Health Park, earning the hosts their first silverware in club history and homefield advantage through the playoffs.
