10.18.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC defeats Peach States Derby rival Greenville Triumph SC, 4-1, to clinch first postseason berth since winning 2022 USL League One Final, stretches unbeaten streak to eight through goals from Yaniv Bazini, Makel Rasheed, Sebastián Vivas, Jonathan Nyandjo.

