10.11.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Jonathan Jimenez scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Hartford Athletic a 3-2 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Trinity Health Stadium after Sebastian Anderson and Michee Ngalina had scored first-half goals to seal Hartford's place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.
