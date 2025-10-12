10.11.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Jonathan Jimenez scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Hartford Athletic a 3-2 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Trinity Health Stadium after Sebastian Anderson and Michee Ngalina had scored first-half goals to seal Hartford's place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.







