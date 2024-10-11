10.11.2024: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







Simon Fitch's stoppage-time equalizer pulls the Richmond Kickers level with South Georgia Tormenta FC in closing moments of dramatic 2-2 draw in 17th all-time meeting between pair of League One originals still hunting for postseason contention.

