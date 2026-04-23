04.22.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







JJ Williams scored a second-half brace to lead Rhode Island FC to a 4-0 victory against the Charleston Battery on Wednesday night at Centreville Bank Stadium to earn a second consecutive league win as Jojea Kwizera and Dwayne Atkinson also found the net for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

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