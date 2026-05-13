"ZICO BAILEY FROM LONG DISTANCE!!!!!"
Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Ousman Jabang and Zico Bailey scored second-half goals to earn a 3-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Isotopes Park on Saturday night to extend their undefeated streak to three games across all competitions after United's Niall Reid-Stephen and Las Vegas' Oalex Anderson had found the net in the first half.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2026
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