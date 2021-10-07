Zerter-Gossage Returns for Second Stint in Maine

Maine Mariners forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners fans will be able to welcome back another familiar face this season, as the team has signed forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage for his second stint in Maine. Zerter-Gossage played 13 games with the Mariners in 2019-20, while under contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Zerter-Gossage, a 26-year-old native of Montreal, QC, signed his first pro contract with the Wolf Pack in the spring of 2019. As a senior and the team captain at Harvard University, he led all scorers with 18 goals. Zerter-Gossage was a consistent performer over his final three seasons at Havard, posting 25, 29, and 24 point marks as a sophomore, junior, and senior respectively. He appeared in five games for Hartford at the end of 2018-19, and scored two goals in five games.

To start the 2019-20 season, Zerter-Gossage was assigned by the Wolf Pack to the Mariners. In late October 2019, he was recalled to Hartford. In January, he was returned to Maine, and scored his first ECHL goal on January 24th, 2020 against the Worcester Railers. Less than a month later, the Wolf Pack traded Zerter-Gossage, along with goaltender Tom McCollum, to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Both players were assigned to the Reading Royals. In eight games for Reading, Zerter-Gossage had one goal (which came against the Mariners) and three assists.

Last season, Zerter-Gossage played overseas in Germany for Blue Devils Weiden. In 11 games, he scored four goals and added two assists.

Zerter-Gossage is the fifth member of the 2019-20 Mariners to return for 2021-22, joining forwards Nick Master, Conner Bleackley, Alex Kile, and defenseman Nate Kallen. He also appeared in the Providence Bruins preseason game on Wednesday, along with fellow Mariners signees Jonathan Desbiens, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Pascal LaBerge, and Conner Doherty.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings.

