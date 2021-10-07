Solar Bears Re-Sign Tristin Langan

October 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Tristin Langan on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Langan, 22, returns to the Solar Bears after he recorded a career-high 63 points (28g-35a) while appearing in all 72 games - joining teammate Aaron Luchuk as the only two forwards in the ECHL to skate in every game - for Orlando in 2020-21. Langan finished among the league leaders in several statistical categories, including goals (T3rd), points (6th) and shots (215-5th).

The 6-foot, 210-pound forward has 100 points (41g-59a) in 117 career games with the Solar Bears. He ranks sixth in career points in club history, fourth in goals, tied for sixth in assists and is the franchise leader in plus-minus at +34 and first goals with eight. Langan has also registered one assist in nine career American Hockey League games with the San Jose Barracuda.

Prior to turning pro, the Swan River, Manitoba native played major junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, where he collected 184 points (78g-106a) and 132 penalty minutes in 241 career games. During the 2018-19 season, Langan tied for the circuit's goal-scoring title (53) and finishing second in assists (60) and points (113), while earning WHL (East) First All-Star Team honors.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.