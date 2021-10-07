Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2021-22 Training Camp

October 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its 10th season of ECHL competition with on-ice sessions for training camp starting on Friday, October 8 at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. All Solar Bears practice sessions will take place on the pro rink at the rear of the Ice Den.

Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Training Camp Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 8

Practice: 10-11:15 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Practice: 10-11:15 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Practice: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Practice: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Practice: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Practice: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

TBD

Friday, Oct. 15

Morning skate: 10 a.m.

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Morning skate (Hertz Arena): 11:15 a.m.

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Day off

Monday, Oct. 18

Practice: 10-11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Practice: 10-11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Practice: 10-11:15 a.m.

Season-Opening Rosters due to ECHL league office: 3 p.m.

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.