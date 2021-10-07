Rush Announce Details for Annual Black and White Game

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the details for the team's annual Black and White game, sponsored by Singh Contracting, to be held on Friday, October 15 at 6:00 P.M. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Storybook Island will be set up throughout the concourse, taking donations to help support their nonprofit operations and community work. Additionally, Battle Mountain Humane Society will be accepting both monetary donations and donations of cat and dog toys.

The Rush will hold the annual scrimmage for the fifth time, taking place between teams drafted from the training camp roster by head coach Scott Burt and assistant coach Jeremy Gates.

Both teams will wear specialty themed jerseys, presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company - High Country. To help celebrate hockey in Rapid City, the black team will wear Rushmore Thunder themed jerseys and the white team will wear Badlands Sabres inspired jerseys. Both sets of jerseys will be auctioned off on DASH via their website and mobile app with a portion of proceed supporting Rushmore Hockey association. The auction for the jerseys will start at the beginning of the Black and White game and end at noon on Friday, October 22.

The game will feature two 20-minute halves with an 18-minute intermission separating them. There will then be a 3-on-3 overtime period followed by a shootout featuring the entirety of both rosters, regardless of the score.

