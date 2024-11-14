Zephyr FC Players Return from International Duty

November 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC's Sophia Braun, Riley Tanner and Emina Ekić have returned to Spokane from international duty following the October FIFA Window.

Braun represented Argentina in a friendly match against defending Olympic gold medalists, the United States, logging 90 minutes at the center-back position on Oct. 30. Braun is no stranger to the team as she has (34?) caps and two goals in her time on the Argentine senior squad.

"I always enjoy representing the Argentine national team," Braun said."It was really special to be able to stay in the United States and play against the defending Olympic champs. While we didn't get the result that we wanted, I was proud of the fight that we showed and I'm looking forward to the next opportunity we have to show the growth that Argentina is making on the world stage."

The United States won the match 3-0, led by head coach Emma Hayes, who was recently awarded the Ballon d'Or as the 2024Women's Coach of the Year.

Despite Argentina falling to the USWNT, the 24-year-old remains positive and confident in her return home to Spokane.

"I absolutely love the team and our coaches, and I always learn and grow while I'm away," Braun said.

Tanner represented Panama in two international friendlies against Costa Rica on Oct. 27 and 30. Her squad saw the winning side as they defeated Costa Rica 1-0 and 2-0, respectively.

"It is always an honor getting the chance to represent Panama at the international level," Tanner said. "I think this past camp was a good stepping stone and the start of a new era under a new coach. We got two big wins when we were in Costa Rica and we can take that time spent together to learn, grow and build off of moving forward as we continue to prepare to qualify for the 2027 World Cup."

With experience at the highest level, competing in Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA World Cup matches and recording 16 appearances, three goals and one assist.

Ekić returned to Spokane following two caps with the Bosnia and Herzegovina National Team on Oct. 25 and 29, competing in the first round of the UEFA European Women's Championship qualifying playoffs. The first match took place in Bosnia and Herzegovina while the second kicked off in Serbia.

In the match on Oct. 25, similar to her form for Spokane, Ekić quickly found her name on the scoresheet after breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute, putting her team ahead early on. Ekić found the ball at her foot on top of the box and roofed the shot up the middle to find the back of the net. The match ended 2-2 and Ekić was subbed off in the 92nd minute, solidifying a first-leg draw.

With the second-leg played in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina fell 4-1, making the aggregate score 6-3 in favor of Serbia. Ekić logged a full 90, capping her 14th appearance for her senior national team.

Zephyr is on the road for the next three matches to close out the fall schedule. They face Dallas Trinity (Nov. 20), Fort Lauderdale United FC (Dec. 7) and Tampa Bay Sun FC (Dec. 14) to finish out the year.

