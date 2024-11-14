DC Power FC Loses 3-0 to Brooklyn FC at Audi Field

November 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

2024/25 USL Super League - Regular Season

DC Power Football Club (2-6-4) 0 vs. 3 Brooklyn FC (7-3-2)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Audi Field - Washington, DC

Player Notes:

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino returned to action after missing the previous game with an injury. She made four saves.

Forward Loza Abera made her fourth start for Power FC; she recorded one shot.

Academy Signing Allie Flanagan made her second appearance for Power FC; she entered the match as a halftime substitution.

Susanna Friedrichs and Jorian Baucom made their 12th consecutive start for Power FC.

Match Notes:

DC Power Football Club played its second match in club history against Brooklyn FC.

Power FC are now 1-1-0 against Brooklyn FC all-time.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Amber DiOrio, Madison Wolfbauer, Claire Constant (C), Susanna Friedrichs, Jennifer Cudjoe (Riley Cross 45'), Katie Duong, Anna Bagley (Myra Konte 73'), Yuuka Kurosaki (Allie Flanagan 45'), Loza Abera (Charlie Estcourt 81'), Jorian Baucom (Mariah Lee 81')

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Madison Murnin

Head Coach: Frédéric Brillant

Brooklyn FC Lineup: Sydney Martinez, Samantha Krueger, Allison Pants, Sasha Pickard, Jessica Garziano (Hope Breslin 77'), Leah Scarpelli, Mackenzie Pluck (Jess Elmore 90'+6'), Emily Yaple (Isabel Cox 68'), Luana Gabrias (Dana Scheriff 68'), Kelsey Hill, Mackenzie George (Samantha Rosette 77')

Unused Substitutes: Neeku Purcell, Nikia Smith

Head Coach: Jessica Silva

