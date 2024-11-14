Hat-Trick Hero Grabias Takes Brooklyn FC to Victory

November 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

This match is the first of three matches on the road for Brooklyn FC to conclude their first half of the season. Brooklyn FC are eager to close out the first half of the season on a high and get redemption from their heartbreaking last minute loss to DC Power back in October.

Mackenzie George started the match lively, as she usually does. In the 5th minute after receiving a ball over the top from Garziano, she quickly faced her defender up, and breezed past her with ease before letting go a left foot shot that forced a save from the DC goalkeeper.

Grabias also started the match on the front foot as she continued to pay back Head Coach Jess Silva for rewarding her with another start. Even though she started off with a couple wayward attempts, she showed early signs that she would be a lot for the DC Power back line to handle.

In the 31st minute Garziano forced a turnover as DC Power attempted to play out the back, when the ball dropped at the feet of Pluck she quickly played Grabias through. Although she couldn't control the initial pass, Grabias was able to latch on to the loose ball and ward off the DC Power center back before finding herself mano y mano with the DC Power goalkeeper. Keeping her composure she rounded the goalkeeper with ease and slotted home the opener into an empty net.

Just a few mins later after failing to properly clear their lines DC turned the ball over directly into the path of Mackenzie Pluck who quickly picked her head up and found Grabias in space again. Grabias wasted no time dragging the ball to her left foot to fire home a shot hard and low to the back post for her second goal of the match in the space of just two minutes.

Just before halftime Grabias completed her hat-trick in style. In the 44th minute after Brooklyn FC's midfield forced yet another DC Power turnover which allowed Grabias to pick the ball on the top of the box. She evaded the first defender with a smooth nutmeg then she went on to glide past two more players before slotting the ball home near post.

Although she hobbled off injured in the second half it did not overshadow her stellar performance. It is safe to say she has earned a permanent spot in the starting XI going forward and will be a player to watch on a week in week out basis.

Next Match

Brooklyn will look to continue their success on the road as they face off against Lexington SC on Saturday Dec. 7th at 7:00pm EST at Lexington Stadium.

