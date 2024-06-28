Zephyr FC Bolsters Midfield with Katie Murray

June 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC continues to sign talent for its inaugural season, with Katie Murray coming in after a stint with the Washington Spirit of the NWSL in 2022.

"I was drawn to Spokane immediately as their vision and values resonated with mine," said Murray, whose signing is pending league and federation approval. "I am thrilled to start my next chapter in this environment and with this community."

Murray has spent much of her career overseas, most recently with the Dutch club PEC Zwolle of the Eredivisie Vrouwen, the top league in the Netherlands. There, she appeared in 18 matches, starting 14. She also competed professionally in Finland and Spain, but is most known in the United States as a member of the Fighting Illini from 2015-18.

Murray's career for Illinois was highlighted by being named to the 2018 Big Ten All-Tournament Team as well as the All-Big Ten Second Team as a midfielder.

Her Big Ten All-Tournament award was earned in big part due to a timely assist on a game-tying goal against Wisconsin in the conference tournament her senior year. Earlier in the season she had two assists, including a game-winning goal against Northern Illinois. She scored eight goals during her senior year and 13 overall in her career, and had 60% of her shots on frame in her final season for Illinois.

Murray found herself intrigued by the premise of USL's top-division Super League.

"The vision this brand new league has to take women's soccer to new heights excites me," Murray said. "I am honored and humbled to be a part of this movement from the start."

The 5-foot-2 Ohio product has a bevy of high-level soccer experience from her childhood as well, as a top member of the Kings Hammer Club Team and their 2012 National League Champions roster in the United States Youth Soccer league.

She was given multiple individual honors as well during her time with Kings Hammer, including being named to the Puma National top 75 Players College Showcase Camp and USYS National Championship Best XI All-Star Team (2013).

While in high school, Murray was named to two Ohio All-State Second Teams (2013, 2014), and won MVP in the Southwest Ohio All-Star Team game in 2014.

Murray will be the sixth member of the midfielder group recruited so far for Zephyr FC for a historic inaugural season for the city of Spokane.

"This club is really shaping up to be something special," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports. "We think Katie will bring a great energy to our locker room, in addition to a massive talent on the pitch. She is a great addition to Spokane Zephyr FC."

Zephyr will play its first match Aug. 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium in downtown Spokane, Washington. In addition to Zephyr, the inaugural season of the USL Super League will include Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC,.

USL Super League is the only U.S.-based professional league aligned with the international club schedule, with regular-season matches played August through May with a Winter Break. The Fall schedule can be found here; the Spring schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Season tickets are now on sale for this historic season that will change the landscape of women's professional soccer in Spokane, America, and worldwide.

Secure your season tickets Today!

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.