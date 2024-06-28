Lexington SC Adds Pair of Former Clemson Tigers to Inaugural USL Super League Roster

June 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington SC added two former Clemson Tigers to its inaugural USL Super League roster on Friday. Both players also formerly suited up for the Greenville Liberty in the USL W League.

Courtney Jones

Courtney Jones, a former standout with the Clemson Tigers at the NCAA Division-I level, serves primarily as a winger but has experience at outside back and forward as well.

She also attended multiple United States Women's National team training camps, including with the U14, U15, and U18 teams. She is also a four-time All Olympic Development Program Region II Team member with two Costa Rica appearances, winning MVP in year one.

While attending North Central High School, Jones set the all-time school goal record and played in the high school All-American game while also working with Ohio Elite Soccer Academy before committing to Clemson.

Suiting up for the Tigers as a freshman, Jones started all three games she played before ending her season early due to injury, recording two assists during that time.

A redshirt freshman in 2018, Jones started in 17 of her 21 games and finished with two goals and three assists before adding three more assists in 2019 with 17 more starts.

As a junior in 2020, Jones made All-ACC Third Team honors for the first time before returning in 2021 and propelling the team to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, adding two assists during the shortened Covid-19 spring season.

In her final year in college in 2021, Jones was limited due to injury but managed to play late in the season before finishing her collegiate career.

Once done with college, Jones played for Greenville Liberty in the USL W League, opening the club's inaugural season and starting in all seven matches, helping the team to qualify for the national playoffs.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"I'm beyond blessed and thankful to play at Lexington Sporting! It's a childhood dream of mine that's come true. I truly believe in Mike's culture and the vision he wants to create here, and I am committed to fulfilling that. I hope to make Lexington proud." said Jones.

Julie Mackin

Julie Mackin, an outside backer and forward, most recently played with Greenville Liberty SC in the USL W League while also remaining active with the Charlotte Eagles in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL).

Her national career started early as she first suited up for the United States U14 Girls National Team before working her way up to the U18 Women's National Team.

With the U18s Mackin gained international experience in the La Manga Cup and played in multiple international friendlies, including one against England.

She then made another jump, this time to the U19 Women's National Team, where she gained further international experience, including in a friendly against Japan, one of only five nations to ever win the Women's World Cup.

Beyond her international career, Mackin also enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at the Division-I level with the Clemson Tigers from 2016-19 where she was a four-year starter, being named team captain as a senior.

With Mackin in the squad, Clemson were crowned ACC Regular Season Champions in 2016, going on to reach the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. During her collegiate tenure, Clemson never missed out on the tournament.

Prior to graduating was when she enjoyed her first stint with the Eagles as a guest player in 2018 before joining Liberty SC in 2022, where she started and played every minute for the club during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. She was part of the 2023 National Championship win for the Eagles and 2022 National Semi-Final berth with Liberty SC.

With such a storied career already, it's little surprise she also racked up numerous career accolades in the process, being named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year in 2016 and earning the Tiger Newcomer Award at Clemson in 2016-17.

"Lexington has given me the opportunity to follow my dream of becoming a professional soccer player. The staff, players, and community of LSC are unmatched, and I am honored to represent the club in its inaugural Super League season." said Mackin.

