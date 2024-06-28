DC Power Football Club Sign Anna Bagley and Adelaide Gay

June 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club have announced the signings of midfielder Anna Bagley and goalkeeper Adelaide "Addy" Gay pending league and federation approval. Power FC announced the signing of forward Jorian Baucom as the first player in club history on June 27. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC's inaugural 2024 Super League season, click HERE.

"We're excited to announce two more additions to our roster," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "Anna [Bagley] is a young and highly promising midfield talent who is coming off an impressive collegiate career with VCU. Addy [Gay] is a veteran who brings a ton of professional experience to the goalkeeper position and the team. We're looking forward to integrating them both and continuing to build out our roster."

Bagley signs her first professional contract with Power FC after an impressive collegiate career with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in division one of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). After joining VCU in 2019, Bagley scored 10 goals and recorded 18 assists in 74 appearances (67 starts) over five seasons. In her final season with VCU in 2023, Bagley scored three goals and recorded a team-high nine assists while playing in all 18 of their matches that season. The midfielder earned a selection to the A-10 All-Conference first team for her performances in 2023.

"Addy and Anna are two players that we identified and prioritized signing really early in the process for our inaugural roster," Jordan Stuart, Power FC Club President, said. "Addy will be one of the most experienced players in the entire Super League, as she was a professional player on the inaugural NWSL roster in 2013 and has won trophies overseas. She meets our profile as an immediate leader both on and off the pitch, a vital quality in a position that demands mental toughness and consistency. Anna is a versatile attacking midfielder with an impressive physical work rate and creativity. We view Anna as an impactful young player who will shine for DC in the Super League."

Gay joins Power FC after previously playing professionally for Fortuna Hjørring in Denmark since 2021. In two seasons with Fortuna Hjørring, Gay made 29 appearances for the club, going 17-8-4 (win-loss-tie) and leading to Fortuna Hjørring to a second place and third place league finish in 2021-22' and 2022-23', respectively.

The goalkeeper started her professional career in 2009 when she signed with the Pali Blues of the USL-W League after a stellar career at the University of North Carolina. In one season with the Pali Blues, Gay helped lead the team to the W-League championship. Following her stint with the Pali Blues from 2009 to 2011, Gay signed with the Portland Thorns ahead of the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2013. Gay had a stint with the Washington Spirit in 2014 before signing with Kvarnsvedens IK in the Swedish second division the following year. Gay played every minute of the team's 26 league games and recorded 16 clean sheets to help the team win the league title and promotion to the top-division. Following her success in Sweden, Gay played in Iceland for Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja (IBV) and won the 2017 Icelandic Women's Cup before rejoining the NWSL as national team replacement for Seattle Reign FC then the Portland Thorns in 2018. Following her spell in NWSL, Gay rejoined Kvarnsvedens IK in Sweden later that year then had stints with Klepp IL in Norway in 2020, FC Nordsjælland in Denmark in 2021 then signed with Fortuna Hjørring in Denmark in 2021 where she played until signing with Power FC.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on August 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access, click HERE.

Anna Bagley

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Charlton, Massachusetts

Country: United States

Birthdate: 01/30/01

Age: 23

Height: 5'4"

Adelaide Gay

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Princeton, New Jersey

Country: United States

Birthdate: 11/03/1989

Age: 34

Height: 5' 6"

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.