Zephyr Concede Early, Drop Match on the Road

December 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC fell to Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday night at Beyond Bancard Field, 2-1.

Spokane (2-6-5, 12 points) maintained high pressure throughout the match, making it difficult for Fort Lauderdale (5-2-5, 17 points) to build out of the back. A pair of chances from set pieces provided Zephyr with some momentum early on, however, the momentum quickly switched when the league's leading goal-scorer capitalized on a Zephyr defensive mishap.

Addison McCain scored her eighth goal of the season, putting FTL ahead within nine minutes after receiving the ball unmarked on the penalty spot and calmly passing the ball into the back of the net.

Zephyr fought back relentlessly, creating several first-half chances and delivering great service into dangerous areas, but nothing would truly test the opposition. Before the halftime whistle, Hope Hisey made a critical diving save to keep FTL from a larger spread following a shot outside of the goalie box.

After the restart, both sides exchanged chances, with end-to-end action as the match opened up. Emina Ekić found much success down the left wing, providing multiple chances for Spokane. Her best attempt came when she found Sophia Braun at the penalty spot, who took a shot on target but was blocked with a sliding effort by a FTL defender in the 59th minute.

"It was a tough result on the road," Ekić said. "We are hoping to finish the year on a high in Tampa."

Zephyr head coach Jo Johnson switched things up in the 66th minute, sending in Katie Murray and Jenny Vetter for Marley Canales and McKenzie Weinert; 11 minutes later she put in Mollie Rouse and Jodi Ülkekul for Emma Jaskaniec and Braun.

Hisey, called back into action as the match slowed down, made another brilliant diving save off a wide-open FTL header - her second game-changing save of the night. Keeping Spokane alive, Hisey made a third diving save in the 85th minute but the ball deflected perfectly to the back post where Fort Lauderdale substitute Sheyenne Allen was waiting to poach the ball in the net.

"Tonight was a disappointing performance," Hisey said. "We have a week on the road to regroup and end the year strong."

Julianne Vallerand found an opportunity in the 89th minute, resulting in a Zephyr corner kick and one final chance for Spokane. Johnson's lineup changes would pay off when Murray and Rouse connected seconds after the Zephyr corner kick, earning a 91st-minute consolation goal and Rouse's first professional goal with Zephyr.

"I am super happy to score my first goal for the club, it's something I have been working toward," Rouse said. "We are obviously disappointed with the final result and will work hard to put things right in our next game against Tampa. Lots more to come from us!"

As Zephyr chased down a last-minute equalizer, the final whistle blew and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the hosts. Fort Lauderdale moves to fourth in the league table, while Zephyr will remain in seventh with one final match to go before the winter break.

Spokane will finish the Fall Finale back in Florida on Dec. 14 when they face fifth-place Tampa Bay Sun FC. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. PST and will be streamed on Peacock.

