Sun Fall for First Time Since October in 2-0 Loss to Trinity

December 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa, Fla. - Tampa Bay Sun FC fell 2-0 Sunday afternoon in a season-opener rematch against Dallas Trinity FC.

The two sides faced each other for the first time since the Sun's August 18 inaugural match at Riverfront Stadium that ended 1-1. Today's first half was a similar story to that first meeting between the two teams.

It was a defensive battle, with neither defense allowing many scoring opportunities to develop. Tampa Bay's best opportunity came midway through the first half, when Cecilie Fløe Nielsen played a through ball to Sydny Nasello with nobody between her and the keeper. The Sun were unable to capitalize cleanly off of that opportunity, and very few followed for the rest of the game.

A second half challenge by Brooke Hendrix in the 66th minute was ruled a foul just outside of Tampa Bay's box. Dallas was able to score off of the free kick to take a 1-0 lead shortly before breaking free for a second goal only a few minutes later.

The Sun were unable to find a response to Dallas' goals, and ultimately fell 2-0. The loss marked the end of a three-game unbeaten streak for the Sun.

Tampa Bay will look to get back in the win column to end the fall schedule next Saturday at Riverfront Stadium against Spokane Zephyr FC.

