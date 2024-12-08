Dallas Trinity FC Stays Unbeaten at Home, Takes Care of Tampa Bay Sun FC 2-0

December 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC (6-2-5, 23 points) defeated Tampa Bay Sun FC (4-3-4, 16 points) on Sunday, 2-0. The match at Cotton Bowl Stadium had an attendance of 2,260.

Following an own goal by Tampa Bay in the 66', Dallas followed it up with a 68' goal by Allie Thornton (assisted by Cyera Hintzen) to put the game away in the second half.

ALLIE STRIKES AGAIN

Forward Allie Thornton scored a goal in back-to-back matches, as she found the back of the net in the 68th minute for her sixth of the season. The Arlington native and SMU alum leads the team in goals scored and is second in the league.

CLEAN SHEET NO. 5

Goalkeeper Madison White recorded the team's fifth clean sheet of the season. The Plano native was in goal for the team's previous four clean sheets as well: Oct. 16 at DC Power FC (D, 0-0), Nov. 2 versus Fort Lauderdale United FC (W, 2-0), Nov. 20 versus Spokane Zephyr FC (D, 0-0) and Nov. 23 at Carolina Ascent SC (W, 1-0). White's five shutouts are the second-most by a player in the league.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 6-2-5 (23 points) on the season and sits in second place in the USL Super League standings.

- Thirteen players saw action for Dallas against Tampa Bay.

- DTFC remains unbeaten at home (3-0-3) this year.

- Dallas now has a 1-0-1 record versus Tampa Bay this season, as they ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Riverfront Stadium.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will play in their home finale of the 2024 Fall season. They face off against Brooklyn FC (8-3-2, 26 points) on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the match...

"We knew that both teams liked to play a tactical game. It was going to be about concentration, decision-making, and staying in the game as long as we could. In the second half, we tweaked a few things and talked a little bit more about decision making in the final third and being more aggressive in our press. We asked for ninety minutes of high concentration on both sides of the ball. All in all, I'm absolutely delighted for the players."

On the message for the team moving forward...

"Next game's the next game. We don't look too far ahead. It's going to be the finale of the Fall season, but the most important thing is we've put ourselves in a fantastic position for next week's game."

Forward Cyera Hintzen

On the match...

"We're really excited, especially coming off of the Fort Lauderdale loss. We just knew we wanted to come out strong and we're going to use this momentum going into the next game. We're going to build off that and not focus so much on where we stand in the table. We just know that we need to come out hard and win this next game."

On the fan support...

"I think that their energy is huge. Sometimes it's a little hard for us to hear each other, but we love that because we know we need their energy. It definitely helped us out today, especially in the second half."

