Zephyr FC Set to Take on Tampa Bay Sun FC at Riverfront Stadium

March 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Zephyr FC is gearing up for a pivotal midweek clash against Tampa Bay Sun FC this Wednesday, March 19, at Riverfront Stadium in West Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Riding high after a thrilling 3-2 victory over DC Power FC, Zephyr FC heads into this matchup brimming with momentum. That crucial win propelled them to sixth place in the Super League standings, and they'll look to build on that success.

In their last outing, midfielder Katie Murray opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a well-placed shot just inside the box. Emina Ekić delivered the game-winning heroics, converting a penalty kick in the 65th minute and adding another goal in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Speaking about her approach during the decisive penalty, Ekić shared her focus. "I've done this shot plenty of times before; it was in my sweet spot," Ekić said. "I was trying to keep it low and hit it hard so it could go against the wind."

Murray also reflected on her goal and her evolving role in the attack. "I knew I was around the box, and I've been trying to be more intentional about having the green light to take these shots," Murray said.

Zephyr FC will aim to carry their offensive momentum into Wednesday's matchup. The last time these two sides met, Tampa Bay Sun FC edged out Zephyr FC in a close 3-2 contest. Zephyr FC had jumped to an early lead before Tampa Bay mounted a comeback. Tampa Bay Sun FC currently sits fifth in the Super League standings and is coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Carolina Ascent FC.

This on-the-road fixture will be available to stream live on Peacock+.

For information and tickets to the next Zephyr FC home match, please visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/zephyr-fc-tickets/

