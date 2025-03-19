Dallas Trinity FC Overpowers Brooklyn FC, 3-0

March 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

BROOKLYN - Dallas Trinity FC (8-4-6, 30 points) flexed their muscles on the road Wednesday night, knocking off Brooklyn FC (9-6-4, 31 points) 3-0 at Maimonides Park.

Dallas got the scoring started early as midfielder Camryn Lancaster intercepted the opposing goalkeeper and found the back of the net in the 6'. Forward Allie Thornton would score in a similar fashion in the 19', as the ball bounced into goal after she deflected it from the foot of the keeper. In the second half, forward Sealey Strawn would score her second goal of the season in the 58', giving Dallas Trinity FC a hard-earned three road points in the shutout win.

CAMRYN CAPITALIZES AGAIN

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster scored her second goal of the season in just the 6', giving her goals in back-to-back matches, her first coming versus Brooklyn on March 9. The Mansfield native and TCU alum made her professional debut versus Spokane on Feb. 22.

ALLIE'S GOLDEN BOOT QUEST

Forward Allie Thornton continued to showcase her offensive prowess as she tallied up her ninth goal of the season in the 19'. The Arlington native and SMU alum's nine goals put her in a tie with Fort Lauderdale's Addie McCain for the most in the USL Super League. Thornton now has three goals over the last two matches, scoring a brace versus Brooklyn on March 9.

SEALEY STRAWN SHINES

Forward Sealey Strawn scored her second goal of the season and first of the Spring in the 58'. The academy product and Prosper native, whose first goal was a game-winner versus Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 2, is committed to play collegiate soccer at UNC next year.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is now 8-4-6 (30 points) on the season and sits in third place in the USL Super League standings.

15 players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

Dallas now has a 2-0-2 record against Brooklyn this season, losing on Sept. 25 (0-2) and Dec. 14 (0-1), and winning on March 9 (6-0).

Dallas Trinity FC improves to 4-2-2 on the road this season.

Forward Allie Thornton is now tied for first in the league in goals scored this season with nine.

Goalkeeper Madison White now has the most clean sheets in the league with seven on the season.

Defender Shadia Nankya made her Dallas debut as a substitute in the 78'; Nankya joined DTFC on loan from NWSL side Washington Spirit on March 8.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will wrap up their two-match road trip as they face off against Carolina Ascent FC (7-5-7, 28 points) next. Kick off is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 29 from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

Thoughts on the win versus Brooklyn...

"It's always really difficult when you play a team in back-to-back games, especially after a very successful victory at home. Tonight, we knew that they were going to come after us and it was going to be a very physical game. We wanted to stick by our philosophy in the way that we want to play. In the end, credit to Brooklyn, they continued to try and continued to throw numbers forward. It wasn't particularly pretty defending from us in moments, but it takes grit, determination and hard work. I'm absolutely delighted."

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster

Thoughts on tonight's match...

"I thought our press was really good. It wasn't the prettiest game but I feel like we came out, put in all our effort and dominated tonight."

On her transition from college to the professional level...

"I feel like TCU really prepared me for any moment that I've faced. Being in the pros now, I've only been here for a couple months, but I feel really prepared coming into this with the intensity and speed of play. The girls here have made it easy and I'm just blessed to be on an awesome first professional team where I'm learning a lot from both the older players and younger players."

