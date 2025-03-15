Spokane Zephyr FC Offense Shines in Second Home Match of Spring Season

March 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, Wash.- Spokane Zephyr FC won 3-2 against DC Power FC in their second home match of the 2025 Spring season on Saturday, March 15.

Spokane Zephyr FC coach Jo Johnson spoke about the club's offensive success following the match.

"I think the three goals are almost more important to me than the three points, because that's been our Achilles' heel. To build on that momentum into the next one, especially on the road, gives us confidence to put some in the back of the net," said Johnson.

Spokane Zephyr FC (4-7-6) scored in the 36th minute with a goal by Katie Murray. Murray rebounded a shot that bounced off the left goalpost and sent the ball into the net, giving Spokane a 1-0 lead into halftime. Power (3-9-5) tied the match in the 49th minute with a goal by midfielder Anna Bagley.

DC Power FC took a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute with a goal by forward Gianna Gourley in the open pitch. Spokane Zephyr FC responded moments later with a penalty kick goal by Emina Ekić in the 65th minute. A second goal by Ekić in stoppage time sealed the win for Spokane Zephyr FC. Defender Reese Tappan made her debut for Spokane Zephyr FC in the 70th minute after signing with the club in February.

Ekić spoke about her free kick goal in stoppage time that solidified the win for Spokane Zephyr FC.

"I've done this shot plenty of times before, it was in my sweet spot," said Ekić. "I was trying to keep it low and trying to hit it hard so it could go against the wind." continued Ekić.

Ekić has now recorded 13 goals in 12 matches during Spokane Zephyr FC's inaugural season. Murray has 12 goals recorded this season, scoring two goals in three matches.

Murray spoke on her goal in the first half that helped spark Spokane Zephyr FC's offense.

"There was a good string of passes leading up to that," explained Murray. "I knew I was in around the box, and I've been trying to be more intentional about having the green light to take these shots," said Murray.

Head Coach Jo Johnson also spoke on the adjustments Spokane Zephyr FC was able to make throughout the duration of the match.

"I thought we did better being composed, figuring out if we need to go through a round or over it, and then they couldn't take away all three," said Johnson.

Spokane Zephyr FC improved to 4-7-6 with the win, while DC fell to 3-9-5 with the loss. Spokane Zephyr FC sits in sixth place in the USL Super League and is five points behind Tampa Bay Sun FC for fifth place. The next Spokane Zephyr FC match is Wednesday, March 19 against Tampa Bay Sun FC at Riverfront Stadium in Florida. The match will kick off at 4 pm PST and can be streamed on Peacock+.

