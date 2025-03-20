Spokane Zephyr FC Snatches Late Winner in 2-1 Victory over Tampa Sun FC

March 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, Wash.- Spokane Zephyr FC looked destined for heartbreak after conceding a late equalizer, but a dramatic stoppage-time goal flipped the script and secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Tampa Sun FC at Riverfront Stadium.

Zephyr FC (5-7-6) remains in sixth place, while Tampa Sun FC (6-5-8) holds on to fifth. However, only five points separate the two sides in the standings as the playoff race tightens.

"What a performance from the team today, from the first whistle to the last," said Zephyr FC Head Coach Jo Johnson after the win. "I always say, 'It takes what it takes' to win games, and our players embodied that tonight. It wasn't always pretty, but we did what was necessary to secure all three points."

Despite a scoreless first half, both teams had quality chances to take the lead. In the 23rd minute, an errant pass from Zephyr FC goalkeeper Hope Hisey left an open net for Tampa-until Sarah Clark made a miraculous goal-line clearance to keep the visitors off the board.

Coach Johnson highlighted Clark's game-saving play: "Sarah Clark's selfless goal-line save and Ally's courageous late game-winning finish were defining moments. It took all 90 minutes, and we did it together as a team. I couldn't be prouder of the group."

Zephyr FC nearly scored in the 44th minute when a flying header was expertly saved and cleared by Tampa's defense. By halftime, Spokane had tallied eight shots to Tampa's four, but both defenses held firm.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 61st minute when Zephyr FC captain, Taylor Aylmer looped a shot over the out-of-position Tampa goalkeeper. It looked like her effort might be enough to seal a gritty defensive win. Kyla J. Colliton kyla@uslspokane.com (509) 481-1250

Tampa Bay Sun FC wasn't finished. In the 89th minute, they converted a penalty kick opportunity, slotting home the equalizer and silencing the home crowd. With just three minutes of stoppage time remaining, Spokane seemed destined to settle for a draw.

In the dying moments, a perfectly weighted lob found Cook, who split two defenders and stretched to get a clean strike on goal-sending the ball past the keeper and sending Zephyr FC fans into jubilation. The late heroics secured Spokane's second consecutive victory, their first back-to-back wins of the season.

"I was so proud of our team fighting for all 90-plus minutes," Cook said after the match. "I knew we were going to be disappointed if we ended in a tie, so it felt so good to get the goal for the team."

With the win, Spokane Zephyr FC closes the gap to just seven points from a playoff spot, with ten games remaining on the schedule.

Captain Taylor Aylmer praised her team's effort: "That was a total team performance and a huge road win. Really proud of everyone for sticking together and finding a way to walk away with three points."

Spokane Zephyr FC looks to continue their winning streak on Saturday, March 22, when they take on Fort Lauderdale United FC in Florida. Catch all the action live on Peacock+.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 20, 2025

Spokane Zephyr FC Snatches Late Winner in 2-1 Victory over Tampa Sun FC - Spokane Zephyr FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.