Brooklyn FC Falls Short against Dallas Trinity FC in Home Clash

March 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (9-6-4) fell 0-3 to Dallas Trinity FC (8-4-6) in a USL Super League match at Maimonides Park.

Dallas opened the scoring in the 6th minute, capitalizing on a turnover from Brooklyn's goalkeeper Sydney Martinez. Dallas forward Camryn Lancaster intercepted an errant pass from Martinez and slotted the ball into an open net. Brooklyn responded with sustained pressure, but another defensive lapse in the 19th minute doubled Dallas's lead. Martinez's clearance landed at the feet of midfielder Alexis Thornton, who fired a low strike past the defense.

"We're paying for every individual mistake we make right now. And if you look at today's game, we dominated most of the game," said Brooklyn FC's Head Coach Jess Silva. "We played a really good football match from beginning to end, but they scored on us when we committed errors."

Forward Luana Grabias anchored Brooklyn's offense in the 13th minute, orchestrating attacks with precise passing, while left-back Mackenzie George surged forward and crossed the ball early to create chances in the 15th minute. Dallas winger Alexis Missimo, a constant threat on the flank, exited injured in the 43rd minute and was replaced by Cyera Hintzen.

The match grew physical as Dallas defender Amber Brooks received a yellow card in the 31st minute for a challenge on Grabias. Six minutes later, Brooklyn defender Sasha Pickard was booked after a collision with Dallas midfielder Tamara Paranagua Do Carmo.

Brooklyn midfielder Mackenzie Pluck nearly scored in the 53rd minute after halftime but dragged her shot wide. Head Coach Silva introduced substitute Dana Scheriff in the 50th minute.

Dallas extended its lead in the 58th minute when substitute forward Sealey Strawn tapped in a rebound after Martinez parried a long-range shot. Brooklyn responded when midfielder Samantha Kroeger forced a diving save from Dallas' Goalkeeper with a 70th-minute free kick.

"We're thankful to have a home stadium. Granted, we need some time to fully own it and know it's ours," said Pluck. "We have a stadium. We have talented players. It's a game of mistakes. We made some big ones, and we're not capitalizing on what we're doing forward. I think we have a very talented group of girls, and we need them to get to the next level because we're not at it right now."

Brooklyn rookie defender Grace Phillpotts (University of Kentucky) made her professional debut in the 79th minute, replacing Grabias. After the match, center-back Kelsey Hill acknowledged the team's defensive struggles but remained optimistic.

"I think we just need to keep doing the one percent, getting better every day, and training, and then hopefully the results will start to change."

In stoppage time, Dallas' backline, anchored by Hannah Davison and Julia Dorsey, held firm against Brooklyn's late push, including two off-target headers from center-back Allison Pantuso, to seal the victory.

Brooklyn FC will look to bounce back on their upcoming road trip as they face DC Power FC away on Sunday, March 23rd, at 2:00 PM ET.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.