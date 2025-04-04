Spokane Zephyr FC Pulls out Gritty Win over Brooklyn FC

April 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, WA. - Spokane Zephyr FC played a well earned match on Thursday, earning a 1-0 win against Brooklyn FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Zephyr FC (6-7-7) has won three of their last five matches and are only two points behind Tampa Bay Sun FC for fifth place in USL Super League standings as they chase a playoff spot in their inaugural season.

Zephyr FC head coach Jo Johnson has been proud of the team's ability to compete with top competition.

"We've known that we can compete with anybody in the league," said Johnson. "It's just getting everybody else to see that, too," continued Johnson.

Spokane created great offensive opportunities in the first half but could not capitalize. McKenzie Weinert had a clean look in the 22nd minute, the shot bounced off the top of the goalpost. Emina Ekić had Zephyr's next scoring opportunity in the 34th minute and hit off the goalpost rendering the shot unsuccessful.

Zephyr goalkeeper Hope Hisey had an incredible first half, saving multiple shots from Brooklyn FC (9-7-6), including an acrobatic save off a shot on goal by Brooklyn forward Luana Grabias.

Hisey spoke of the team's confidence rising throughout the season.

"I think you see the confidence rise every single week," said Hisey. "I think that winning is a habit, and I think we've finally found that habit," continued Hisey.

Spokane Zephyr FC started the second half strong, with forward McKenzie Weinert scoring her first goal of the season in the 51st minute to give Zephyr FC a 1-0 lead they never relinquished. Brooklyn FC had multiple opportunities in the second half, including corner kicks in the 74th and 77th minute that were well defended by Spokane Zephyr.

Weinert talked about the team's success during this Spring season.

"I think the entire Spring season, our team has shown up for every game and we are getting results," said Weinert. "I think we're just showing people we're not someone you can just walk all over," continued Weinert.

Defender Reese Tappan and midfielder Wayny Balata made their first starts of the season and put on a phenomenal show throughout the match for Zephyr FC.

Spokane Zephyr FC improved to 6-7-7 following Thursday's win.

Zephyr FC will host Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, April 12 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

This match can be streamed nationally on Peacock+ and locally through KHQ.

