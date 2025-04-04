Brooklyn FC Held Scoreless in Road Loss to Spokane Zephyr FC

April 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, WA - Brooklyn Football Club Women (Brooklyn FC) (9-6-7) fell 1-0 on the road against Spokane Zephyr FC (6-7-7).

Early action in the 11th minute saw full back Sasha Pickard deliver a sideline throw-in to midfielder Mackenzie George, who turned and fired a left-footed shot on target, forcing a save from Spokane's goalkeeper Hope Hisey.

Brooklyn FC continued to attack in the 33rd minute when midfielder Grace Phillpotts found forward Luana Grabias on the left wing. Grabias' shot deflected across the goal. Just one minute later, midfielder Jessica Garziano delivered a long ball into the box to Grabias, who controlled and shot, again drawing a diving stop from Hisey.

"If we had capitalized on the opportunities we had, the game could have played out differently," said Grabias. " It comes down to the small details, and once we get those right, everything can change. Now, we need to focus, learn from it, and be better in the next match."

Spokane found the breakthrough in the 51st minute. Forward McKenzie Weinert capitalized on a rebound and slotted the ball in at the near post to put the home side up 1-0.

"I think there were times for us to possess the ball in their half and wait for the right opportunity on goal, and we didn't always recognize those opportunities," said midfielder Emily Yaple postgame. "Moving forward, our mobility as a group needs to be better to create better chances and give us confidence throughout the game."

Brooklyn pushed for an equalizer throughout the second half, but the score remained unchanged when the final whistle blew.

"Today, we were not good enough, and we know that," said head coach Jessica Silva. "Consistency is key in pro sports, and this is our learning curve right now. We will get some much-needed rest, regroup, and prepare for Carolina."

George was recently named to the USL Super League Team of the Month for March, while goalkeeper Sydney Martinez earned a Save of the Month nomination for her diving stop against DC Power FC.

Brooklyn FC will remain on the road next week to face first-place Carolina Ascent FC (9-7-5) on Saturday, April 12th, at 7:00 PM ET.

