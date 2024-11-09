Zephyr Battle Top of the Table Carolina to a Draw

November 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane Zephyr FC's' road trip continued Saturday in North Carolina where Zephyr and top ranked Carolina Ascent FC battled to a 0-0 draw.

Zephyr now sits fifth on the table in the USL SuperLeague standings with a record of 2-4-4, moving up two spots from last week.

Both teams created multiple looks throughout the match. Carolina finished the match with 13 shots and two on target while Spokane created nine shots with three on target.

In the 19th minute of the first half Carolina seemingly scored off a close-range shot from Jaydah Bedoya, but the goal was called back because she was offside.

Toward the end of the first half Spokane created consecutive great looks in the 37th and 38th minutes. The first was a shot from the top of the box by Emina Ekic' that deflected off the crossbar, followed by a close-range shot by Emma Jaskaniec that bounced off the right post.

Spokane connected with each part of the frame in this match as Jenny Vetter hit a right-footed shot that deflected off the left post two minutes into stoppage time of the second half.

"It was a great performance by our team tonight," said Zephyr defender Sydney Cummings. "We were unfortunate to hit the post a couple times and not put good chances away. We had a good game plan that we executed well and had them on their heels for most of the match."

The team also showed poise and control throughout the match on the offensive end, maintaining a 47.3% possession rate.

"I'm proud of how we performed in all phases of the game," said head coach Jo Johnson. "We were unlucky not to capitalize on a few chances, but this effort gives us confidence moving forward."

On the other end, Carolina Ascent FC found themselves in multiple scoring positions inside the box throughout the match but were constantly disrupted by the aggressive Zephyr defenders, who held Carolina scoreless for only the second time this season.

"I'm proud of this team's fight tonight," said Zephyr midfielder Marley Canales. "We've talked as a team about putting a 90 minute performance together and I think we were close to that tonight. Any points on the road are big, so we'll take this point and focus on our quick turnaround for Wednesday."

Spokane Zephyr FC will head to Kentucky next to take on Lexington Sporting Club at Lexington Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. PDT.

